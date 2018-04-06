St George Illawarra Dragons extended their 100 per cent start to the NRL season to five games for the first time in their history, while Sydney Roosters climbed to third on Friday.

Dragons stay perfect as Roosters climb the table

The Dragons continue to lead the standings in their best ever start to a campaign, their latest 16-12 victory against South Sydney Rabbitohs coming in Jason Nightingale's 250th game.

Paul McGregor's side looked to be heading for a comfortable win when Euan Aitken and Matt Dufty went over and Gareth Widdop's 53rd-minute penalty - his third of the game - put the Dragons 16-2 up.

The Rabbitohs, who lost Adam Reynolds due to concussion, hit back through Cody Walker and Greg Inglis to set up a grandstand finish, but the hosts scraped over the line after a hectic climax.

The Roosters offered a strong response to the home humbling handed out by New Zealand Warriors last weekend with a 28-10 win at Cronulla Sharks.

Ryan Matterson went over twice in the first half to secure a commanding lead, with Joseph Manu also on the scoresheet as Valentine Holmes offered the Sharks' solitary opening-period response.

But the Sydney outfit never looked like relinquishing their advantage, James Tedesco getting a second-half try before Reece Robinson capped the scoring - Holmes' double having restored a sense of respectability for the hosts.