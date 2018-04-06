How the Aussies fared at Games, April 6

How the Aussies fared on Friday, April 6:
Badminton (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)
Mixed team group C: Australia v Uganda - won 4-1
Mixed team group C: Australia v England - lost 5-0
Basketball (Cairns Convention Centre)
Men's preliminary round pool A: Australia v Canada - won 95-55
Basketball (Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre)
Women's preliminary round pool A: Australia v Mozambique - won 113-53
Beach Volleyball (Coolangatta Beachfront)
Women's preliminary pool A: Australia (Mariafe Artacho del Solar, Taliqua Clancy) v Cyprus - won 2-0
Men's preliminary pool A: Australia (Christopher McHugh, Damien Schumann) v Fiji - won 2-0
Boxing (Oxenford Studios)
Men's 75kg round of 32: Campbell Somerville v Joshua Redhead (Grenada) - won
Cycling - Track (Anna Meares Velodrome, Brisbane)
Women's 3000m individual pursuit finals: Rebecca Wiasak 2nd, Annette Edmondson 3rd, Ashlee Ankudinoff 4th
Men's 4000m individual pursuit finals: Jordan Kerby 4th, Sam Welsford 5th, Kelland O'Brien 7th
Women's sprint finals: Stephanie Morton 1st, Kaarle McCullouch 3rd
Men's keirin finals: Matt Glaetzer 1st, Patrick Constable 8th, Jacob Schmid 9th
Gymnastics - Artistic (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)
Women's team final and individual qualification: Australia (Emily Whitehead, Georgia Godwin, Rianna Mizzen, Georgia-Rose Brown, Alexandra Eade) - 3rd
Lawn Bowls (Broadbeach Bowls Club)
Men's triples section B, round 3, match 1: Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff) v Botswana - won 33-4
Men's triples section B, round 4, match 1: Australia (Nathan Rice, Barrie Lester, Aron Sherriff) v Fiji - won 28-3
Women's singles section A, round 3, match 1: Karen Murphy v Getrude Siame (Zambia) - won 21-3
Women's singles section A, round 4, match 1: Karen Murphy v Colleen Piketh (South Africa) - won 21-16
Men's pairs section A, round 3, match 1: Australia (Brett Wilkie, Aaron Wilson) v Brunei Darussalam - won 30-7
Men's pairs section A, round 4, match 1: Australia (Brett Wilkie, Aaron Wilson) v Guernsey - won 18-15
Women's fours section A, round 3, match 1: Australia (Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Cook Islands - won 15-9
Women's fours section A, round 4, match 1: Australia (Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) v Namibia - won 23-9
Mixed B2/B3 pairs section A, round 2, match 1: Australia (Jake Fehlberg, Lynne Seymour, Bob Seymour, Grant Fehlberg) v England - lost 17-16
Open B6/B7/B8 triples section A, round 2, match 2: Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) v South Africa - won 13-10
Netball (Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre)
Pool A: Australia v Barbados - won 79-24
Squash (Oxenford Studios)
Women's singles, round of 16: Christine Nunn v Donna Urquhart - Urquhart won 3-2, Nunn eliminated
Women's singles, round of 16: Tamika Saxby v Joshnna Chinappa (India) - lost 3-0
Men's singles, round of 16: Cameron Pilley - won 3-0
Men's singles, round of 16: Rex Hedrick v Alan Clyne (Scotland) - lost 3-0
Men's singles, round of 16: Ryan Cuskelly v Nafiizwan Adnan (Malaysia) - Cuskelly walkover
Swimming (Gold Coast Optus Aquatic Centre)
Men's 50m butterfly final: Grant Irvine 4th, David Morgan 8th
Women's 50m breaststroke final: Leiston Pickett 3rd, Jessica Hansen 5th, Georgia Bohl 6th
Men's 200m freestyle final: Kyle Chalmers 1st, Mack Horton 2nd, Alexander Graham 6th
Women's 50m freestyle semi-final 1: Shayna Jack 1st
Women's 50m freestyle semi-final 2: Cate Campbell 1st, Bronte Campbell 2nd
Men's 100m breaststroke semi-final 1: Jake Packard 2nd
Men's 100m breaststroke semi-final 2: Matt Wilson 3rd, Liam Hunter 5th
Women's S9 100m backstroke final: Ellie Cole 2nd, Ashleigh McConnell 3rd, Madeleine Scott 4th
Men's S9 100m freestyle final: Timothy Disken 1st, Brenden Hall 3rd, Timothy Hodge 4th
Women's 100m backstroke semi-final 1: Emily Seebohm 1st
Women's 100m backstroke semi-final 2: Kaylee McKeown 2nd, Hayley Baker 4th
Men's 400m individual medley final: Clyde Lewis 1st, Travis Mahoney 8th
Men's 100m backstroke final: Mitch Larkin 1st, Bradley Woodward 2nd, Benjamin Treffers 6th
Women's 100m butterfly final: Emma McKeon 1st, Madeline Groves 2nd, Brianna Throssell 3rd
Men's 4x100m freestyle final: Australia 1st
Table Tennis (Oxenford Studios)
Women's team quarter-final: Australia (Jian Fang Lay, Melissa Tapper, Miao Miao) v Wales - won 3-1
Men's team round of 16: Australia (Heming Hu, Xin Yan, David Powell) v Sri Lanka - won 3-0
Weightlifting (Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre)
Women's 53kg final: Tegan Napper - 8th (75kg snatch, 91kg clean & jerk, 166kg total)
Men's 69kg final: Brandon Wakeling - 7th (120kg snatch, 155kg clean & jerk, 275kg total)
Women's 58kg final: Tia-Clair Toomey - 1st (87kg snatch, 114kg clean & jerk, 201kg total)