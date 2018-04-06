Franck Ribery turns 35 on Saturday and Jupp Heynckes hopes the Bayern Munich winger can celebrate by securing an eighth Bundesliga crown.

Heynckes: Bundesliga title a perfect birthday gift for Ribery

Ribery has enjoyed great success since swapping Marseille for Munich in 2007 and is set to equal the record for Bundesliga titles wins – joining Bayern greats Oliver Kahn, Mehmet Scholl, Philipp Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Victory over Augsburg this weekend would make it six in a row for Bayern and, according to Heynckes, give Ribery the perfect birthday gift.

"I don't know [the plans for his birthday] yet, but the best present would be a championship," Heynckes told a media conference.

"To be able to celebrate an eighth championship on his 35th birthday would be outstanding.

"Even Franz Beckenbauer didn't achieve that [eight titles], it's incredible."

Whether Ribery plays remains uncertain, though, as Heynckes looks to keep the 34-year-old fresh for the rest of the season, with Bayern chasing another treble.

"He has played Saturday [against Borussia Dortmund] and Tuesday [against Sevilla], so I will have to talk to him to see how he feels," Heynckes added.

"Maybe he'll be an assistant next to me on the bench! I'd prefer that!"