Perth Glory kept their A-League finals hopes alive with a 2-0 win at Newcastle Jets.

Newcastle Jets 0 Perth Glory 2: Castro and Taggart preserve finals dream

Diego Castro converted a ninth-minute penalty after Riley McGree fouled Joseph Mills and Adam Taggart continued his fine record against the Jets before the half-hour mark.

Castro played through Joel Chianese to selflessly leave Taggart, who scored both Perth's goals in a 2-2 draw at the McDonald Joes Stadium earlier in the season, with a simple finish.

The result puts Perth level on points with sixth-placed Brisbane Roar, who travel to Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday. In next weekend's final round of regular-season fixtures, the Glory host John Aloisi's side.

Newcastle, assured of second spot, have now suffered three consecutive defeats, conceding 10 goals in the process.