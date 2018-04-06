News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Brown in vicious verbal attack on Bennett
Brown in vicious verbal attack on Bennett

Newcastle Jets 0 Perth Glory 2: Castro and Taggart preserve finals dream

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Perth Glory kept their A-League finals hopes alive with a 2-0 win at Newcastle Jets.

Newcastle Jets 0 Perth Glory 2: Castro and Taggart preserve finals dream

Newcastle Jets 0 Perth Glory 2: Castro and Taggart preserve finals dream

Diego Castro converted a ninth-minute penalty after Riley McGree fouled Joseph Mills and Adam Taggart continued his fine record against the Jets before the half-hour mark.

Castro played through Joel Chianese to selflessly leave Taggart, who scored both Perth's goals in a 2-2 draw at the McDonald Joes Stadium earlier in the season, with a simple finish.

The result puts Perth level on points with sixth-placed Brisbane Roar, who travel to Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday. In next weekend's final round of regular-season fixtures, the Glory host John Aloisi's side.

Newcastle, assured of second spot, have now suffered three consecutive defeats, conceding 10 goals in the process.

Back To Top