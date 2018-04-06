Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has confirmed Junior Stanislas is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery and says he will be a "big miss" for the Cherries.

Bournemouth winger Stanislas sidelined by knee surgery

The 28-year-old suffered the problem in Bournemouth's 2-2 draw at Watford last time out and will play no further part in the campaign.

Howe suggested it remains too early to say when Stanislas will return to fitness and explained the severity of the injury.

"Stanislas is out, he'll be out for the season. He picked up a serious knee injury against Watford and has been operated on," he said.

"We'll be looking now towards next season and whether he'll make the pre-season or the start of the season we don't know.

"We'll have to see how his rehab goes. He's a big miss for us.

"At first our medical team were worried about him doing his cruciate ligament but it was the anterior, the lateral meniscus.

"It's probably the better of the two evils. It has been operated on and repaired, we're quite happy with how that has gone."

Stanislas made 19 Premier League appearances, helping his side to a top-half position.