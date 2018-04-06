What happened on day two of the Comm Games

THE SHOWDOWN: In a stacked men's 200m freestyle final, reigning Olympic 100m champ Kyle Chalmers takes down Olympic 400m gold medallist and fellow Australian Mack Horton to claim gold.

THE CONVERT FROM CROSSFIT: Tia-Clair Toomey, the Australian dubbed the fittest woman in on earth after winning the 2017 World CrossFit Games, snags a stunning gold in the 58kg weightlifting class.

THE KID: Eleven-year-old Welsh table tennis phenom Anna Hursey wins one and loses one but she and her countrywomen are bounced out in the quarter-finals of the team event by Australia.

THE ARREST: A senior Mauritian team official has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident with an athlete last week at the Games village.

THE ILLNESS: An athlete from an unnamed Commonwealth Games team has been admitted to hospital in a serious condition after contracting malaria.