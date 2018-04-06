Ski champion Bjoergen ends record career

Cross-country skier Marit Bjoergen, the most-successful Winter Olympian with 15 medals, is retiring.

The 38-year-old, who won two gold medals, one silver and two bronze at the PyeongChang Games, said the time was right to call it a day.

"I don't feel I have the motivation that is needed to give 100 per cent for another season. That's why I'm choosing to retire," Bjoergen has told Norwegian state broadcaster NRK.

She finished her career with eight Olympic golds, five in individual races and three in team events, plus four silver and three bronze medals.

In PyeongChang, Bjoergen overtook biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, whose record stood at 8-4-1, as the most-successful Winter Olympian.

She also has 18 world titles, four overall World Cups and more than 100 World Cup wins.

Bjoergen rounded off the PyeongChang Games with a dominant victory in the 30km classic race.