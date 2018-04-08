Conor McGregor update: MMA star's bail set at $50K in bus melee

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor's bail was set at $50,000 during his arraignment hearing Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Criminal Court and he reportedly will be allowed to travel home to Ireland in the wake of his arrest and charges related to an alleged attack on a bus full of rival fighters.

Ahead of the hearing, TMZ reported that McGregor's bail bondsman said the requirements of his release were that McGregor would be required to pay the $50,000 and report to the bondsman, Ira Judelson, once a week by phone or he could be forced to forfeit his passport. McGregor would be allowed to travel back to Ireland, but all travel must be pre-approved by Judelson.

Bail for Cian Cowley, also involved in the alleged incident, was set at $25,000.

McGregor, who was seen Friday morning being escorted in handcuffs from NYPD's 78th Precinct in Prospect Heights in Brooklyn, has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.



JUST IN: #UFC star Conor McGregor walked out of police station in #NewYorkCity after backstage melee he allegedly instigated pic.twitter.com/h8MUGhJDKr

— WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 6, 2018



McGregor, 29, is accused of attacking the bus Thursday that contained the rival fighters at Barclays Center after a media event ahead of UFC 223.

Footage purportedly showing McGregor throwing objects at the vehicle appeared on social media Thursday, and the New York Police Department later confirmed he turned himself in for questioning.

An NYPD spokesman confirmed to Omnisport on Friday that McGregor had subsequently been charged. He appeared Friday before Kings County Judge Consuelo Mallafre-Melendez in the hearing in Brooklyn Criminal Court before what MMAFighting.com described as "a courtroom full of people watching these people get arraigned."

McGregor's agent, Audie Attar, released a statement Saturday addressing the situation saying there is "so much rumor and misinformation about my client."

"The matter is in the hands of law enforcement and I cannot really say more," Attar said. "Conor is a great father, a fiercely loyal friend, and one of the best athletes in the world. He looks forward to getting back to fighting as soon as possible."

If the former UFC champion is looking for help from the organization, he's out of luck, UFC president Dana White said Friday morning.

"No ... no," White said on ESPN's "Get Up!" (via ESPN.com) when asked if he would help McGregor. "Normally, yes, I would dive right in and do everything in my power to help one of my guys. But not in this situation.

"He came into the Barclays Center, attacked our fighters and attacked my staff with a bunch of guys. No, you don't get my help on this one."

The fallout from the melee has seen three fighters sidelined from their bouts this weekend, while Artem Lobov has been pulled from the card by UFC for his alleged involvement.

Max Holloway was ruled out of his scheduled showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov by the New York State Athletic Commission on Friday morning. Later Friday, UFC tabbed Al Iaquinta to step into the main event. Flyweight Ray Borg will also miss his bout with Brandon Moreno after he was hit in the eye with shattered glass.

White told ESPN that he texted with McGregor on Thursday after the incident. He said McGregor was "apologetic about the people he wasn't trying to hurt. But he felt the Khabib thing had to be done."

White said Friday morning that he remains stunned by McGregor's actions.

"It's out of character for Conor McGregor and any of my fighters," White said of McGregor's behavior. "Listen, crazy things happen in sports. … In the history of the UFC, this is definitely the worst thing ever that's happened. … This is not Conor McGregor. This is not the Conor McGregor that I know."

McGregor has not fought in UFC since beating Eddie Alvarez in November 2016 and was stripped of his lightweight title before this incident.

He did, however, fight and lose to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a money-spinning boxing match in August 2017.