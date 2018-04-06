Zlatan Ibrahimovic continued to make waves in Los Angeles on Thursday as NHL team the LA Kings joked they could use the striker's talents on the ice.

Zlatan, get your skates on! Ibrahimovic watches LA Kings

Ibrahimovic enjoyed a dream debut for LA Galaxy last weekend, coming off the bench to smash home a spectacular long-range equaliser before heading the winner in a breathless 4-3 comeback win over LAFC in their inaugural derby encounter.

Basking in being talk of the town, the 36-year-old former Inter, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United star attended the Kings' 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild.

He took part in a kickabout with some of the Kings players beforehand and, during a tense finish to the game, Ibrahimovic was asked for his assistance.



When a soccer superstar wants to juggle with you, you don't turn him down.



Come see @Ibra_official with the @LAGalaxy this Sunday for LA Kings Night >> https://t.co/i3VVyFbIRA pic.twitter.com/BkXWhVuw3q

— LA Kings (@LAKings) April 6, 2018



GO KINGS GO! @LAKings pic.twitter.com/aVfu3V5PyX — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) April 6, 2018

"Hey, Ibra, thing you could get some skates on and help us finish out the end of this game? #GoKingsGo," read a tweet from LA Kings' official account.



Hey @Ibra_official, think you could get some skates on and help us finish out the end of this game? #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/oGZALk1has — LA Kings (@LAKings) April 6, 2018

Ibrahimovic has dubbed himself a "Lion" and was also able to make acquaintance with another of his kind – Kings' mascot Bailey.