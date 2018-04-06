Star India has secured the broadcasting rights for Indian cricket from the BCCI with a huge bid of $944million in an e-auction.

Star India's record $944m bid clinches BCCI rights in first e-auction

The BCCI used an online auction process for the first time as three packages were made available, with Google and Facebook among those to show interest, but only Star, Sony and Reliance Jio were in the final running.

After three days of online bidding, Star came out on top with a record bid of INR 6138.1 crore – approximately $944m – for the global consolidated rights until 2023. The previous cycle's bid – also from Star – was around $750m.

Star already had the rights for the Indian Premier League in India, along with coverage of ICC tournaments.

The standout international matches over the next five years include a five-Test series against England, in 2021, and a four-Test series against Australia, in 2023.