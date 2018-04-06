One Games silver, bronze treble cap NZ day

A cascade of minor medals flowed New Zealand's way on day two of the 2018 Commonwealth Games - but no rivers of gold.

The Kiwis picked up a silver medal and three bronze in Friday evening's action, thanks to a productive night at the track cycling velodrome and a shock third-placing for men's 400m individual medley swimmer Lewis Clareburt.

Obliterating his personal best by four seconds, the 18-year-old Clareburt became New Zealand's first 2018 medallist in the pool, capitalising on a fast start.

The Wellington native sat one-two with compatriot Bradlee Ashby early and, while the latter fell away, Clareburt powered on to finish with a podium spot.

"I Skyped my coach before the race and he told me just to think about myself and not think about anyone else - just race my own race," Clareburt revealed.

"I knew I was going to go fast."

At the velodrome, New Zealand were similarly strong, with Natasha Hansen earning the best result of the day with a silver medal in the women's sprint.

The 28-year-old former air-traffic controller was beaten 2-0 by defending champion Stephanie Morton in the best-of-three individual sprint final.

The Australian won the first race in the best-of-three series by a slim .089 seconds, then blitzed to victory by 1.286 in the second to wrap up gold.

Nevertheless, Hansen was chuffed to take silver after an injury-ridden 18 months.

"It's literally just been in the last two months that I've been able to train consistently," Hansen said, saying she had suffered through prolapsed discs.

Dylan Kennett won bronze in the 4000m individual pursuit, besting Australian Jordan Kerby by over four seconds, while Eddie Dawkins took men's keirin bronze.

In team sports, New Zealanders performed across the spectrum, with the men's hockey, women's hockey and men's basketball teams winning comfortably.

But the netball girls, in a form slump that shows no signs of abating, could only beat Wales 70-44, losing a quarter to the world No.10s.

"We were guilty of doing sloppy stuff and thinking we were going to get away with it, and that's just not good enough," coach Janine Southby said.

"Did we think we'd already got it and didn't have to work hard?"

In squash, Joelle King and Paul Coll triumphed in their round of 16 clashes, as did David Nyika and Patrick Mailata in their respective boxing divisions.