Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne experienced a "distant" relationship with Jose Mourinho when the current Manchester United boss was in charge of Chelsea.

I only spoke with him twice – De Bruyne on time under Mourinho

De Bruyne and City will be crowned Premier League champions on Saturday if they beat Mourinho's United – a result that would seal the title in dream fashion for an expectant Etihad Stadium faithful.

The Belgium midfielder is a frontrunner for player-of-the-year honours in England, somewhat at odds with his spell at Stamford Bridge.

Limited first-team opportunities under Mourinho prompted a move to Wolfsburg, returning to the Bundesliga where De Bruyne had impressed during a loan spell with Werder Bremen in 2012-13.

READ MORE: 12 big stars still available for FREE this summer

READ MORE: Gossip - United target Sidibe, Willian and Ronaldo (again)

READ MORE: It happens – De Bruyne not bothered by hostile Anfield welcome

Asked about what his relationship with the Portuguese was like, the 26-year-old told the BBC's Premier League Show: "I would say distant.

"I'm not really somebody who speaks a lot with coaches. I think if a coach wants to speak to you then you do it. He's the boss. You can be good with each other but still there is a distance between a coach and a player.

"I only spoke with him twice – when I wanted to leave for Dortmund at the beginning of the summer and then in the second meeting I said, 'for me it's better to go I want to play football'."

It proved a shrewd decision on De Bruyne's part as he collected the Footballer of the Year award in Germany after a stunning 2014-15 campaign with Wolfsburg, making him one of the most sought-after talents in Europe.

A number of elite clubs came calling but the attraction of City's playing style – one that has blossomed under Pep Guardiola this season – was decisive.

"I had the option of going to Munich, PSG or staying in Wolfsburg," added De Bruyne.

"But I thought for me the probability of the type of football that I can play at City will suit me the best."