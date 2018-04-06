Cricket Australia to launch 'cultural, organisational and governance' review

Cricket Australia has announced it will launch a wide-reaching review into "cultural, organisational and governance issues" following last month's ball-tampering scandal.

The Newlands fiasco has rocked Australian cricket, with captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opener Cameron Bancroft consequently banned, while coach Darren Lehmann has stepped down despite being cleared of any wrongdoing.

CA still wants to take further measures, though, and the review will include an independent "player-driven" panel, led by former batsman Rick McCosker, to advise what steps must be taken.

Following the 3-1 Test series defeat in South Africa, stand-in captain Tim Paine had called on his side to "start to rebuild a new culture" ahead of June's tour of England.

"Australian cricketers are role models for our young people and ambassadors for our country," said Cricket Australia chairman David Peever in a statement.

"Cricket fans and the Australian public rightly have high expectations regarding the standards of behaviour of our national teams. The independent review will provide an important foundation for ensuring these expectations are met.

"In addition, Cricket Australia will initiate a separate player-driven process to consider a 'charter' that sets out standards of behaviour and expectations of Australian men's teams.

"It is anticipated that this process will include assessments as to whether changes to codes and standards governing player conduct are required.

"The outcomes from this process will form reference points for the independent review."