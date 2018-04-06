Masahiro Tanaka was great for the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge belted his second homer in as many days, but the Baltimore Orioles still emerged 5-2 winners in the Bronx.

Orioles overcome Judge homer to end skid

Even better for Baltimore, the Orioles were able to end a five-game losing streak behind a stellar outing from newly acquired right-hander Andrew Casher.

The 31-year-old threw six innings while allowing just two hits and one run which was more than enough to fend off New York.

Tanaka hurled 6.3 innings allowing six hits, but after he allowed a home run to Adam Jones in the seventh and one more runner to reach base, manager Aaron Boone took him out and put in Chad Green.

That turned out to be the wrong decision as Green not only allowed the runner to score, but let two more men cross the plate as well.

New York added another run in the late innings, but they were unable to come back for a victory.

BRUCE GRAND SLAM LIFTS METS



The New York Mets are off to a 5-1 start after an 8-2 win over the Washington Nationals. Much of that was because of a grand slam from Jay Bruce off reliever Brandon Kintzler. Bruce finished two for four with four RBIs in the win. Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco went three for four with a home run, a triple and four RBIs in a 5-0 shut-out victory against the Miami Marlins. DEJONG FAILS TO FIRE



St Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is off to a great start, but he went 0 for four with four strikeouts in his team's 3-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona catcher Alex Avila had his troubles as well going 0 for five with four strikeouts.

PERRA WITH A LASER THROW

While the dive did not serve much of a purpose for Colorado Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra, the throw was off the charts as he nailed Hunter Renfroe at third base in the eighth inning of a 3-1 win over the San Diego Padres.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

New York Mets 8-2 Washington Nationals



Boston Red Sox 3-2 Tampa Bay Rays



Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Miami Marlins



Texas Rangers 6-3 Oakland Athletics



Minnesota Twins 4-2 Seattle Mariners



Colorado Rockies 3-1 San Diego Padres



Detroit Tigers 9-7 Chicago White Sox



Baltimore Orioles 5-2 New York Yankees



Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 Cincinnati Reds



Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 St Louis Cardinals



Chicago Cubs 8-0 Milwaukee Brewers

DODGERS AT GIANTS

Neither team are off to the start they want, but Kenta Maeda (1-0, 0.00 ERA) was great his first time out striking out 10 in five innings and Derek Holland (0-1, 5.40 ERA) presents an interesting matchup for the Los Angeles Dodgers from the left side.