ISL: Gabriel Fernandes to join FC Pune City

Indian Super League (ISL) season four semifinalists FC Pune City have secured the services of Gabriel Fernandes for the 2018-19 season.

The 29-year-old will shift bases from Kolkata to Pune after the current season.

He was a part of the East Bengal squad which finished fourth in the I-League last season but made only two appearances for the Red and Golds in the league.

The winger will now hope for a better season in the ISL. Incidentally, the former Churchill Brothers player has turned out for FC Goa and Mumbai City FC in the ISL before.

The Stallions have already signed Shankar Sampingiraj, Keenan Almeida and Alwyn George apart from another East Bengal winger in Nikhil Poojari.