McGregor charged over UFC media rampage

UFC star Conor McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault and one of criminal mischief over his rampage at a media event in Brooklyn.

Connor McGregor has turned himself into police in the wake of a backstage melee he instigated.

The 29-year-old, who became the first UFC fighter to hold two world titles simultaneously when he beat Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight belt in 2016 in Manhattan, turned himself in to police on Thursday evening after the violent incident.

"He's been charged with assault, three counts of assault, and one count of criminal mischief," said Thomas Antonetti of the New York police department.

"He's still in custody, still at the police precinct, until he's removed to court this morning."

As the UFC held a media day on Thursday, ahead of Saturday's fight card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, McGregor and his entourage came in through a side entrance and attacked a van containing other fighters.

Video of the fracas, circulated on social media, showed objects being thrown at the van, and a number of people were injured by glass fragments as windows were smashed.

McGregor, who previously told Reuters he made an eye-watering $US140 million ($A196 million) from last August's boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, has not fought in the Octagon since the win over Alvarez.

UFC president Dana White has said the van attack was "the most disgusting thing that ever happened in the history" of the UFC.