News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Brown in vicious verbal attack on Bennett
Brown in vicious verbal attack on Bennett

Spieth sizzles, Sergio struggles and Tiger toils: How day one at Augusta unfolded

Omnisport
Omnisport /

There were plenty of talking points as the Masters teed off at the famed Augusta National, where Jordan Spieth earned a two-stroke lead.

Spieth sizzles, Sergio struggles and Tiger toils: How day one at Augusta unfolded

Spieth sizzles, Sergio struggles and Tiger toils: How day one at Augusta unfolded

Former world number one and three-time major champion Spieth sizzled, reeling off five successive birdies before bogeying the last for a first-round 66 Thursday.

Despite dislocating his ankle 24 hours earlier, Tony Finau remarkably topped the leaderboard prior to Spieth's hot streak – the American ending day one in a tie for second.

Four-time Masters champion Tiger Woods, back on the big stage, produced a hard-fought 73 in Georgia.

As for Sergio Garcia – seeking back-to-back green jackets – he endured a miserable start to his defence after carding a staggering 13 at the 15th hole.

Here is how the opening day unfolded.

Masters 2018: Day one at Augusta

Back To Top