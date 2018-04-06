There were plenty of talking points as the Masters teed off at the famed Augusta National, where Jordan Spieth earned a two-stroke lead.

Spieth sizzles, Sergio struggles and Tiger toils: How day one at Augusta unfolded

Former world number one and three-time major champion Spieth sizzled, reeling off five successive birdies before bogeying the last for a first-round 66 Thursday.

Despite dislocating his ankle 24 hours earlier, Tony Finau remarkably topped the leaderboard prior to Spieth's hot streak – the American ending day one in a tie for second.

Four-time Masters champion Tiger Woods, back on the big stage, produced a hard-fought 73 in Georgia.

As for Sergio Garcia – seeking back-to-back green jackets – he endured a miserable start to his defence after carding a staggering 13 at the 15th hole.

Here is how the opening day unfolded.

