The revolving door that is the Patriots’ wide receiver position spun again Monday. This time a receiver is coming to New England.

Patriots to sign former Bills WR Jordan Matthews, report says

The newest Patriot is former Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews, who will sign a one-year deal, according to NFL media reports.



So, two days after trading one notable WR from the class of 2014, the Patriots sign another. Jordan Matthews becomes latest player to go from Buffalo to New England.

Two prime targets of Patriots QB Tom Brady have left in this offseason – Brandin Cooks in a trade to the Rams, and Danny Amendola to free agency. The Patriots acquired wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson last month in a trade with the Raiders.

Matthews, 25, posted his worst season in 2017, with 25 catches for 282 yards and one touchdown. In his three previous years with the Eagles, he had 225 receptions for 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Matthews played in only 10 games last season because of various injuries, including a knee injury that placed him on injured reserve late in the year.