Tim Tebow hits home run in first Double-A at-bat

There is something about the first at-bat of the season that just gets Tim Tebow going.
Last season, the former NFL quarterback homered to the opposite field in his first plate appearance for the Columbia Fireflies.
Then on Thursday, Tebow – who is playing in the New York Mets organisation for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at the Double-A level – took the first pitch he saw from Portland Sea Dogs pitcher Teddy Stankiewicz over the right field wall for a three-run homer.
Tebow is now two for two with two home runs and five RBIs in two season-opening at-bats.