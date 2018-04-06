There is something about the first at-bat of the season that just gets Tim Tebow going.

Tim Tebow hits home run in first Double-A at-bat

Last season, the former NFL quarterback homered to the opposite field in his first plate appearance for the Columbia Fireflies.

Then on Thursday, Tebow – who is playing in the New York Mets organisation for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at the Double-A level – took the first pitch he saw from Portland Sea Dogs pitcher Teddy Stankiewicz over the right field wall for a three-run homer.

Tebow is now two for two with two home runs and five RBIs in two season-opening at-bats.