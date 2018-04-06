Cowboys agree to terms with free-agent DE Kony Ealy, report says

The Cowboys and free-agent defensive end Kony Ealy have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, NFL media reported Monday.



Ealy, 26, recorded one sack in 15 games last season for Jets, his first in New York after three seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Ealy also had an interception in 2017 along with 11 tackles.

Ealy had 14 sacks for Carolina, which selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. His biggest game was Super Bowl 50 when he recorded three sacks in the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Broncos.

The Panthers traded Ealy to the Patriots in March 2017, but he was cut in preseason and then signed with the Jets.