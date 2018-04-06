Patrick McCaw's back injury is improving and the Golden State Warriors guard is expected to play again if the reigning NBA champions make a deep run in the playoffs.

Warriors guard McCaw to be re-evaluated in four weeks

McCaw sustained a "lumbar spine contusion" when Sacramento Kings veteran cut under him in Golden State's 112-96 win last month.

The 22-year-old guard is out for at least four weeks with a lumbosacral bone bruise, the Warriors announced on Thursday.

"McCaw did not suffer any neurological damage [back] after falling to the floor and the injury has been diagnosed as a lumbosacral bone bruise, secondary to the impact of the fall," the statement read.

"He will be re-evaluated in four weeks and, at this point, his playing status for the remainder of the season/playoffs has not been determined."

McCaw could be back no earlier than the second round of the playoffs for the Warriors, who hope to have two-time MVP Stephen Curry [knee] back by that point.