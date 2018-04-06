Five-time world darts champion Eric Bristow has died at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.

Darts legend Eric Bristow dies aged 60

Bristow's passing was announced by the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) during Thursday's Premier League meeting at Liverpool.

Sky Sports commentator Stuart Pyke said Bristow had been in attendance at the Echo Arena "enjoying the sport that made him a legend".

Tributes flooded in from many of darts' biggest names, with Raymond van Barneveld tweeting: "I am lost for words and really devastated. He was darts [and] he meant so much to me, cannot believe it! My thoughts go out to his wife and family."

Arguably darts' first major star, Bristow won his five world titles between 1980 and 1986 as the sport gained increasing popularity.

He went on to act as a mentor for Phil Taylor, the only man to have won more world titles (16) than Bristow, before being inducted into the PDC Hall of Fame in 2005.

Spectators at Thursday's Premier League event chanted Bristow's name in tribute after news of his passing emerged, while a number of the players competing were visibly emotional.

PDC chairman Barry Hearn said: "Eric will always be a legend in the world of darts and British sport. He was a tremendous player and a huge character and even after his retirement fans would travel for miles to meet him and see him play.

"The PDC, and the sport of darts, will miss him."