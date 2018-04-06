News

Sevilla troll Liverpool & Man City with Champions League comeback reminder

Sevilla have cheekily reminded Liverpool that a 3-0 lead in the Champions League does not always guarantee success, offering Manchester City a glimmer of hope in their quarter-final tie.

City were on the end of a crushing defeat at Anfield on Wednesday, as Liverpool produced a stirring display which had them 3-0 up by the 31st minute of the first leg.

In-form Mohamed Salah got the first, before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's long-range thunderbolt and a Sadio Mane goal put the Reds in cruise control.

The result leaves Pep Guardiola's men staring at a likely exit, despite being considered among the favourites to lift the trophy in Kiev.

But Sevilla gave a timely reminder of their exploits against Liverpool in November, as they came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan – Guido Pizarro netting a last-gasp equaliser.

From their official Twitter account, the Liga club posted: "3-0 down to Liverpool? Been there, done that."



City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday and they will look to follow Sevilla's lead and claw back a three-goal deficit.

