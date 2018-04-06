2018 NFL Draft: Odds on No. 1 pick, prop bets released for first round

The Browns hold a lot of power at this year's NFL Draft, and they are exploring every option.
With the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks later this month, Cleveland has a number of different options. According to oddsmakers, USC quarterback Sam Darnold is the favorite to be drafted with the No. 1 overall pick.
In addition to Darnold, how many quarterbacks will go in Round 1? Oddsmakers released that prop bet in addition to many others ahead of the NFL Draft later this month, via BetOnline.
2018 NFL Draft odds, prop bets
Odds to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick:
Sam Darnold -250
Josh Allen +175
Saquon Barkley +500
Josh Rosen +1000
Baker Mayfield +2000
Total defensive players drafted in the first round:
Over 14½ -120
Under 14½ -120
Total QBs drafted in the first round:
Over 5½ QB +120
Under 5½ QB -160
Total RBs drafted in the first round:
Over 1½ RB -150
Under 1½ RB +110
Total WRs drafted in the first round:
Over 2½ WR +120
Under 2½ WR -160
Will the top three picks be a QB?
Yes +135
No -175
Draft position - Baker Mayfield:
Over 6½ +110
Under 6½ -150
Draft position - Bradley Chubb:
Over 5½ -140
Under 5½ +100
Draft position - Calvin Ridley:
Over 19½ -120
Under 19½ -120
Draft position - Derrius Grice:
Over 32½ -120
Under 32½ -120
Draft position - Lamar Jackson:
Over 17½ -120
Under 17½ -120
Draft position - Saquon Barkley:
Over 5½ . +110
Under 5½ . -150
Number of Alabama players selected in Round 1:
Over 4 (-110)
Under 4 (-110)
Bradley Chubb +3300
Field (any other player) +3300
Minkah Fitzpatrick +6600
First WR selected:
Calvin Ridley +100
DJ Moore +150
Courtland Sutton +300
James Washington +900
Christian Kirk +1200
Any other WR +1100
Second QB selected:
Josh Allen -175
Josh Rosen +125
Sam Darnold +500
Baker Mayfield +1200
Any other QB +2000
Second RB selected:
Derrius Grice -500
Sony Michel +200
Nick Chubb +700
Ronald Jones +2000
Saquon Barkley +2500
Any other RB +3300
Last player selected in first round:
Offensive +100
Defensive -140
Last player selected in the draft, aka Mr. Irrelevant:
Offensive -120
Defensive -120
Player to be drafted first:
Sony Michel (+110)
Nick Chubb (-130)