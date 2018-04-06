Jesse Lingard is confident Manchester United can overcome Manchester City in this weekend's derby and delay their rivals' Premier League coronation.

Lingard confident of victory in Manchester derby

Pep Guardiola's side have been largely unstoppable in the league this season, losing just once - against Liverpool in January - and have the chance to seal the crown at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

United, who are fighting Liverpool for second spot, are keen to ensure that does not happen as they bid to raise spirits for the final weeks of the campaign.

Lingard looks set to head to the World Cup with England after a campaign in which he has scored 13 goals and is confident of spoiling City's title party.

"We have played there before and performed and did well, so I don't see why we can't do it again," he told Sky Sports.

"The lads' heads have to be right and we have to be 100 per cent focused on our job and get the three points because that's what we are playing for."

However, the 10-cap international is not allowing the occasion to affect him.

"You have to see it as just a game because if you let other things come into play it might affect your performance, so you have to go into it like any other game," the 25-year-old added.

"You have the lads beside you giving 100 per cent and as long as we perform on the day we can get the three points.

"We have to play with that confidence and no fear. If we do that we will win the match and get the three points. We need to have confidence to play, we know it's a big game but confidence is a big factor."