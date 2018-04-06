The Masters: I hit a lot of good shots - Garcia stunned by nightmare 13

Sergio Garcia carded an astonishing 13 at Augusta's 15th hole on Thursday, before insisting: "I hit a lot of good shots".

The reigning Masters champion saw his title defence unravel in the most remarkable fashion as five successive approach shots spun back from dry land into the lake guarding the green at Augusta's final par five.

Garcia eventually found the green in 12 before one-putting to tie the record for the worst score on a hole in Masters history.

After completing an opening round of 81, Garcia was asked to explain what happened.

"I don't know. I wish I could tell you," he replied.

"It's one of those things. It's the first time in my career where I make a 13 without missing a shot, simple as that. I felt like I hit a lot of good shots and unfortunately the ball just didn't want to stop. It's just unfortunate, but it is what it is."

Commenting on the pin position at the front of the 15th green, Garcia added: "It's not the first time it's been there, so it's not new. With the firmness of the greens and everything, it felt like the ball was going to stop. For whatever reason, it didn't want to.

"I hit a six-iron [initially]. I thought it was perfect, straight at the flag. I don't know, if it carries probably two more feet, it's probably a give [gimme]. And if it probably carries a foot less, it probably stays on the fringe.

"But unfortunately I flew it on the perfect spot for it to come back and then I kept hitting good shots with a sand-wedge and unfortunately, I don't know why, the ball just didn't stop."