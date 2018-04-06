Tiger Woods shot a 1-over 73 Thursday in his first competitive Masters round since 2015, and he thought he played better than his final score indicated.

Masters 2018: Tiger Woods says he played better than he scored in Round 1

"I definitely didn't score as well as I played," Woods said on ESPN after his round. "I hit the ball better than my score indicates. Have to play par 5s better and get off to a better start. It should be a bunched leaderboard by the end of the week, so it's going to be pretty crowded."

Woods, who fell to 3 over through 12 holes in Round 1, rallied with two late birdies to remain within shouting distance of the leaders, who were at 4 under when Woods finished his day.

"It was interesting, it was up and down for me today," Woods said. "I had some opportunities to make some birdies and didn't do it. Played the par 5s very sloppily, even par, that was the difference today."

The four-time Masters champion had not won since 2005, due largely to health and personal issues in recent years. But Woods said his health is in good shape.

"I feel good," he said. "This golf course will take it out of you. The only level shot is tee shots, and then always trying to do something with the golf ball on some sort of slope. I understood I had to practice some of those, and it was awesome (to be back here)."

Playing alongside Woods, Marc Leishman flirted with the top of the leaderboard most of the morning, finishing with a 2-under 70. A double-bogey 7 on the par-5 15th was the only separating Leishman from an elite first round.

"I drove the ball well ‑ did everything pretty well, actually, just that one chip on 15," Leishman said after his round. "But, yeah, happy with where the game's at, my head's in a good spot, feeling good, feeling good, not letting things get away from me. It would have been easy to get pretty annoyed after 15 there, especially from where I hit the tee shot, but yeah, feeling good, body's feeling good, so I'm ready to go."

Tommy Fleetwood made up the third member of the group, and he finished the day with an even-par 72.

Woods will enter the second round trying to get some of his driving woes under control as he tries to climb up the leaderboard.