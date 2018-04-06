Cricket: Warner's absence will have 'very little' impact for Sunrisers

David Warner's absence will not be felt by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, according to coach Tom Moody.

The Australia opener was handed a one-year ban by Cricket Australia for his involvement in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal, with Sunrisers recruiting England's Alex Hales in his place.

As Warner had been set to captain the IPL side, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been required to step up - but Moody does not see that as a big issue.

"Warner batted and led the team well and was an important member of our team," Moody said.

"But even as some developments unfolded recently which saw him out of the team, we still feel we are a very good side with lot of depth.

"We have to keep moving on as a team. There will be very little impact [from his absence], to be honest with you. We have got the depth and balance - thanks to the freedom in auction we got the players we wanted to be in the team.

"We have a very well balanced squad where we have a number of different people that can fill different roles within the team. We are replacing a good captain in David Warner, who was vice-captain of the Australian team, with another international captain."

On Williamson, Moody added: "We have all seen what he is capable of doing with his leadership with New Zealand."

Sunrisers begin their 2018 season against Rajasthan Royals on Monday.