Masters 2018: Late birdies help save Tiger Woods' opening round

Tiger Woods didn't bring his sharpest form to the first round of the Masters Thursday, but he escaped with a 1-over 73.

Woods, playing in his first Masters since 2015, fell to 3 over through 12 holes, but two late birdies helped him finish within shouting distance of the current leaders at 4 under. Driving accuracy plagued Woods Thursday, leading to few birdie opportunities.

Starting the day in all black, Woods hooked his opening tee shot left into the gallery. He recovered with a par, and then birdied the par-4 third hole to get to 1 under. But he quickly dropped shots on the fourth and fifth holes, and never saw red figures again in Round 1.

Woods, a four-time Masters champion, has not slipped on a green jacket since 2005. He will need to improve on the par 5s this week — he failed to birdie any of the four par 5s Thursday — if he's going to get back in contention.


Playing alongside Woods in Round 1, Marc Leishman shot a 2-under 70 after a double-bogey on the par-5 15th, and Tommy Fleetwood made three late birdies to shoot an even-par 72.

When Woods ended his first round, Henrik Stenson and Charley Hoffman were tied for the lead at 4 under.

