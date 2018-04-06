The Masters: Jason Day quite literally finds the drink at Augusta

Finding the drink is an occupational hazard for any golfer, but it was a quite literal occurrence for Jason Day during the opening round of the Masters.

The Australian sent his wayward tee shot on the opening hole sailing down the left of the fairway.

That was not altogether uncommon, but Day's follow up stroke certainly was as he managed to land his ball in a patron's drink at the side of the fairway.

Having been told he needed to identify his ball to continue using it on the hole, the fan helped Day by chugging the rest of his beverage, to applause from those around him.

Unfortunately for Day, he went on to bogey the hole and shot 40 through his opening nine holes.