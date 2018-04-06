Former Raiders P Marquette King agrees to 3-year deal with Broncos

Marquette King, who was cut from the Raiders less than a week ago, has already agreed to terms with the Broncos, the team announced Thursday.

The popular punter signed a three-year contract on the same day he made a formal visit to Denver.

King signed with Oakland as a free agent in 2012, but it was reported that he was released by the Raiders because new head coach Jon Gruden had issues with the veteran's personality. However, King said he never even met Gruden, per Pro Football Talk.

“I just saw him on car commercials and stuff,” King said in a conference call. “I get to see him two times a year [now].”

The 29-year-old had three years remaining on a five-year contract worth $16.5 million with Oakland when he was cut, saving the Raiders $2.9 million in salary cap space.

King has had a strong career averaging 46.8 yards per punt while in Oakland, and he earned a second-team All-Pro selection after the 2016 season.

He helped lead Oakland to the league’s third-best net punting average in 2017 and the second-best overall punting average in 2016. Over the course of five seasons King never missed a game, playing in all 80.