Rabada to miss IPL with back injury

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is set for a three-month lay-off with a back injury that will cause him to miss the 2018 Indian Premier League.

Rabada starred for the Proteas in the controversial Test series against Australia, named player of the series, but he suffered with "tightness and discomfort" in his back towards the end of the final match.

South Africa have confirmed he now faces a spell out injured and will not be able to link up with Delhi Daredevils ahead of the IPL.

"Kagiso has been diagnosed with a lower back stress reaction which will rule him out of cricket action for up to three months," Proteas manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a statement.

"He will need a month's break from all physical activity before commencing with a rehabilitation programme to get him ready for the series against Sri Lanka in July."

Rabada tops the ICC's bowling rankings for Test matches and shone throughout against Australia, successfully appealing against a ban for clashing with Steve Smith early in the series.