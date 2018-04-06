Conor McGregor storms UFC 223 media day, attacks bus carrying fighters

Conor McGregor and his entourage caused mayhem at the end of the UFC 223 media day in Brooklyn by trying to attack some of the fighters on the April 7 card and throwing objects.

Conor McGregor storms UFC 223 media day, tried to assault fighters on card

According to Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com, McGregor and his group threw chairs and a dolly at the bus carrying the fighters and reportedly injured fighter Michael Chiesa in the ambush.

A passenger in the bus was also injured, although it's unclear who that person is.

The bus reportedly was trying to drive the fighters back to the hotel, although many of the fighters were still inside the Barclays Center. McGregor was apparently trying to find rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, who fights Max Holloway in the card’s main event for the lightweight title.

MMA president Dana White called McGregor's actions "criminal, disgusting" and that they "made him sick."

"Do you want to be in business with Conor McGregor right now? Do you want to chase this guy around for interviews and buy his fights? Do you? I don't think anybody is going to want to right now," White said, adding, "I don't know if he's on drugs or what his deal is."

White reportedly returned to the Barclays Center and said McGregor was thrown in jail for his actions, but other reports have emerged that he has not been taken into custody and a warrant is out for his arrest. It has also been reported that his plane can't leave New York.

When contacted by Omnisport, Deputy Commissioner Public Information Stephen P. Davis issued the following statement:

There is no arrest warrant. He is wanted for questioning regarding an incident that took place earlier today at the Barclays Center.



He threw a hand truck at a bus causing an injury to an individual on the bus.



The incident took place at 1:35 pm.

Below are videos of the incident. WARNING: Contains NSFW language.



Conor McGregor is making his presence felt here in NYC. Felice Herrig just posted this clip of him on IG going a little wild. pic.twitter.com/arvUJF1pV2

— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) April 5, 2018



Another angle of McGregor and his entourage's ambush can be seen here, including McGregor throwing the dolly at the window of the bus and breaking it.

UFC vice president of athlete development Reed Harris wrote on Twitter possibly has a broken hand from the attack.



At hospital with one of my coworkers. Possible broken hand due to attack by Conor and his gang of thugs. I got cut and showered with glass. We thought we were gonna die.

— Reed Harris (@reedharrisufc) April 5, 2018



One reason behind McGregor's rampage is White's decision to strip him of the lightweight title — since McGregor has been away from the MMA since 2016, White decided the fight between Nurmagomedov and Holloway would determine the new lightweight champion.

McGregor didn't like that decision and voiced his displeasure on Twitter early Thursday morning.