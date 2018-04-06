Paris Saint-Germain forward Hatem Ben Arfa would be welcomed at Montreal Impact, according to coach Remi Garde.

Garde interested in bringing Ben Arfa to MLS

The 31-year-old has been made an outcast by coach Unai Emery and recently confirmed that he will leave the Ligue 1 champions-elect at the end of the season.

Ben Arfa has not featured for the club since April 2017 and his lawyer, Jean-Jacques Bertrand, has accused them of violating France's professional football charter due to their treatment of his client.

If he decides to move to Major League Soccer then Garde has made it clear he would be warmly received in Canada.

"We know each other very well," the former Lyon and Aston Villa coach said.

"If Hatem is coming to MLS, he is welcome here."

Announcing his departure, Ben Arfa said: "Soon my PSG adventure ends and despite the difficult moments, I am happy to have worn this shirt.

"I will keep wonderful memories of my team-mates, I appreciate their continued support and I will always love this club."