Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi says he has no interest in playing in the Indian Premier League as the domestic competition in his home country is stronger.

Afridi: PSL is bigger than the IPL

Afridi previously turned out for Deccan Chargers in the IPL, but no Pakistani players have plied their trade in the competition since 2008.

The 38-year-old is player-president at Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League - a competition he believes could "leave the IPL behind".

"Even if they called me, I wouldn't go to the IPL," Afridi said. "The PSL is the biggest and there will be a time that it leaves the IPL behind.

"I am enjoying the PSL, I don't have any need for the IPL. I'm not interested in it and never was."

The IPL starts on Saturday when Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings.