Second knee surgery rules Conti out for six months

A second surgery on Andrea Conti's left knee has ruled the AC Milan defender out for up to six months.

Conti has not featured for Milan since August, having undergone an operation to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The 24-year-old was closing in on a return after being named on the bench for the 3-2 win at Chievo on March 18, but a setback has ruled him out until at least September.

The news will no doubt put a damper on the news Thursday the club had come to an agreement with manager Gennaro Gattuso on a new three-year contract.

"AC Milan announces that today [Thursday] Andrea Conti has undergone surgery to stabilise the left knee previously operated for ACL reconstruction," read an official club statement.

"The surgery, performed by Professor Pier Paolo Mariani in the presence of the team's doctor, Mario Brozzi, was perfectly successful.

"Recovery times are estimated at five to six months."

MORE:

Milan and Inter play out scoreless draw

| Higuain finally stepping out of the shadows of Ronaldo and Messi

| 'I didn't like what he said' - Gattuso upset by Bonucci's transfer comments

| Gattuso signs three-year AC Milan contract



Conte joined the Rossoneri from Atalanta last July in a deal that cost a reported €24 million and saw Matteo Pessina move the other way.

The defender played in five contests, starting a pair of Serie A and Europa League contests, before suffering the injury. During that span Milan won all five contests and conceded just a single goal.