Leicester City’s Mahrez nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month award

Riyad Mahrez has been nominated for English Premier League Goal of the Month award for March.

The Algeria international scored a low free kick late in an encounter against Bournemouth to earn Leicester City a share of the spoils.



The former Le Havre player will battle with Bernardo Silva [Manchester City], Nemanja Matic [Manchester United], Marcus Rashford [Manchester United], Jamie Vardy [Leicester City], Junior Stanislas [Bournemouth], Ashley Barnes [West Bromwich Albion] and Gabriel Jesus [Manchester City] for the prize.

Mahrez has played a pivotal role for the Foxes this season, scoring 11 goals and contributing eight assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

The winger will also be looking forward to another impressive outing when Leicester play host to Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.