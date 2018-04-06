The Masters: Charter bus en route to Augusta crashes, several injured

Several people were injured on Thursday when a charter bus en route to the Masters crashed on Interstate 20 west of Augusta, the Georgia State patrol confirmed to multiple media outlets.

Charter bus en route to Augusta crashes, several injured

The driver of the bus has been charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane, according to reports.

The bus, carrying 18 passengers, went off the right side of the road about 18 miles west of Augusta National at approximately 8.45am local time. The driver overcorrected and the bus flipped on its side.

The Augusta Chronicle reported that seven adult passengers were transported to Augusta University Medical Center, a Level 1 trauma center. Just before noon, five were in serious condition and two were in fair condition, a spokeswoman at the hospital told the Chronicle.