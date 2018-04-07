With less than a week to go in the 2017-18 NBA regular season, the playoff picture remains in a state of flux.

NBA standings: Seeding scenarios, breakdown for final spots in 2018 playoffs

Only three teams in the Western Conference (Rockets, Warriors and Trail Blazers) have secured playoff berths. Seven contenders are fighting for five spots, so two good teams will inevitably be shown the door before the postseason begins.

The East playoff field is set, but the seedings have yet to be determined. The Raptors and Celtics will likely hold firm at the top, but the rest of the East could change drastically before the final playoff bracket is revealed.

Let's take a look at the updated NBA standings and potential playoff matchups.

NBA standings: Eastern Conference

*clinched playoff berth

**clinched division

***clinched conference

Team Record Percentage Games back Raptors* 56-22 .718 — Celtics* 53-25 .679 3 Cavs* 49-30 .620 7.5 76ers* 48-30 .615 8 Pacers* 47-32 .595 9.5 Heat* 43-36 .544 13.5 Wizards* 42-37 .532 14.5 Bucks* 42-37 .532 14.5

NBA standings: Western Conference

Team Record Percentage Games back Rockets*** 64-15 .810 — Warriors** 57-22 .722 7 Trail Blazers* 48-31 .608 16 Jazz 46-33 .582 18 Spurs 45-34 .570 19 Thunder 45-34 .570 19 Pelicans 44-34 .564 19.5 Timberwolves 44-35 .557 20 Nuggets 44-35 .557 20 Clippers 42-37 .532 22

Note: Full NBA rules for tiebreakers can be found HERE.

2018 NBA playoffs: East breakdown

(1) Raptors

Games remaining: Pacers, Magic, at Pistons, at Heat

What's at stake: Locking up the No. 1 seed

Relevant tiebreakers: Split season series with Celtics (2-2)

Potential playoff matchup: Bucks

(2) Celtics

Games remaining: Bulls, Hawks, at Wizards, Nets

What's at stake: Not much, time to get healthy

Relevant tiebreakers: Split season series with Raptors (2-2)

Potential playoff matchup: Wizards

(3) Cavs

Games remaining: at 76ers, at Knicks, Knicks

What's at stake: Keeping the 76ers from taking the No. 3 seed, making sure no one kidnaps LeBron James

Relevant tiebreakers: Win tiebreaker over 76ers (2-1; one matchup remaining), lose tiebreaker to Pacers (1-3)

Potential playoff matchup: Heat

(4) 76ers

​Games remaining: Cavs, Mavericks, at Hawks, Bucks

What's at stake: Stealing the No. 3 seed from the Cavs, keeping Joel Embiid in bubblewrap

Relevant tiebreakers: Lose tiebreaker to Cavs (1-2; one matchup remaining), lose tiebreaker to Pacers (1-2)

Potential playoff matchup: Pacers

(5) Pacers

Games remaining: at Raptors, at Hornets, Hornets

What's at stake: Possible home-court in the first round if the Cavs or Sixers slip

Relevant tiebreakers: Win tiebreaker over Cavs (3-1), win tiebreaker over 76ers (2-1)

Potential playoff matchup: 76ers

(6) Heat

Games remaining: at Knicks, Thunder, Raptors

What's at stake: Battling with the Wizards and Heat for playoff positioning

Relevant tiebreakers: Split season series with Wizards (2-2), win tiebreaker over Bucks (3-0)

Potential playoff matchup: Cavs

(7) Wizards

Games remaining: Hawks, Celtics, at Magic

What's at stake: Battling with the Heat and Bucks for playoff positioning

Relevant tiebreakers: Split season series with Heat (2-2), split season series with Bucks (2-2)

Potential playoff matchup: Celtics

(8) Bucks

Games remaining: at Knicks, Magic, at 76ers

What's at stake: Battling with the Heat and Wizards for the right to lose to LeBron James for playoff positioning

Relevant tiebreakers: Lose tiebreaker to Heat (0-3), split season series with Wizards (2-2)

Potential playoff matchup: Raptors

2018 NBA playoffs: West breakdown

(1) Rockets

Games remaining: Thunder, at Lakers, at Kings

What's at stake: Not much with the conference locked up

Relevant tiebreakers: None, No. 1 seed in the West

Potential playoff matchup: Timberwolves

(2) Warriors

Games remaining: Pelicans, at Suns, at Jazz

What's at stake: Stuck at the No. 2 seed, so just find some healthy players

Relevant tiebreakers: None, No. 2 seed in the West

Potential playoff matchup: Pelicans

(3) Trail Blazers

Games remaining: at Spurs, at Nuggets, Jazz

What's at stake: Don't drop from the No. 3 seed, don't step on Damian Lillard's ankle

Relevant tiebreakers: Lose tiebreaker to Jazz (2-1; one matchup remaining), split season series with Spurs (1-1; one matchup remaining)

Potential playoff matchup: Thunder

(4) Jazz

Games remaining: at Lakers, Warriors, at Trail Blazers

What's at stake: A playoff berth plus home-court advantage in the first round

Relevant tiebreakers: Win tiebreaker over Spurs (3-1), Pelicans (3-1), Clippers (3-1), Trail Blazers (2-1; one matchup remaining), lose tiebreaker to Thunder (1-3), split season series with Timberwolves (2-2), Nuggets (2-2)

Potential playoff matchup: Spurs

(5) Spurs

Games remaining: Trail Blazers, Kings, at Pelicans

What's at stake: A playoff berth for the 21st consecutive season

Relevant tiebreakers: Win tiebreaker over Timberwolves (2-1), Clippers (2-1), lose tiebreaker to Jazz (1-3), Pelicans (1-2; one matchup remaining), split season series with Trail Blazers (1-1; one matchup remaining), Thunder (2-2), Nuggets (2-2)

Potential playoff matchup: Jazz

(6) Thunder

Games remaining: at Rockets, at Heat, Grizzlies

What's at stake: A playoff berth, Paul George's future

Relevant tiebreakers: Win tiebreaker over Jazz (3-1), Clippers (3-0), lose tiebreaker to Timberwolves (1-3), Pelicans (1-2), Nuggets (1-3), split season series with Spurs (2-2)

Potential playoff matchup: Trail Blazers

(7) Pelicans

Games remaining: at Suns, at Warriors, at Clippers, Spurs

What's at stake: A playoff berth, possible changes to the front office and coaching staff

Relevant tiebreakers: Win tiebreaker over Spurs (2-1; one matchup remaining), Thunder (2-1), Clippers (2-1; one matchup remaining), lose tiebreaker to Jazz (1-3), Timberwolves (0-4), Nuggets (2-1)

Potential playoff matchup: Warriors

(8) Timberwolves

Games remaining: at Lakers, Grizzlies, Nuggets

What's at stake: A playoff berth for the first time since 2004, Tom Thibodeau's sanity

Relevant tiebreakers: Win tiebreaker over Thunder (3-1), Pelicans (4-0), Nuggets (2-1; one matchup remaining), Clippers (4-0), lose tiebreaker to Spurs (1-2), split season series with Jazz (2-2)

Potential playoff matchup: Rockets

(9) Nuggets

Games remaining: at Clippers, Trail Blazers, at Timberwolves

What's at stake: A playoff berth for the first time since 2013

Relevant tiebreakers: Win tiebreaker over Thunder (3-1), Pelicans (2-1), lose tiebreaker to Timberwolves (1-2; one matchup remaining), Clippers (0-2; one matchup remaining), split season series with Jazz (2-2), Spurs (2-2)

Potential playoff matchup: Outside looking in

(10) Clippers

Games remaining: Nuggets, Pelicans, Lakers

What's at stake: A playoff berth, sideline shots of Steve Ballmer losing his mind

Relevant tiebreakers: Win tiebreaker over Nuggets (2-0; one matchup remaining), lose tiebreaker to Jazz (1-3), Spurs (1-2), Thunder (0-3), Timberwolves (0-4), Pelicans (1-2; one matchup remaining)

Potential playoff matchup: Outside looking in