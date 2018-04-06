Blackhawks will keep coach Joel Quenneville, GM Stan Bowman next season

The Blackhawks won't be firing general manager Stan Bowman or coach Joel Quenneville, team president John McDonough announced Thursday.

Bowman and Quenneville were on the hot seat after the Blackhawks failed to make the playoffs this season on the way to a last-place finish in the Central Divison with 76 points (33-37-10).

“We’re not tethered to the past. This has been a very disappointing year and our expectations are incredibly high,” McDonough said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “We’re not going to deviate from those expectations. But I believe both Stan and Joel are the guys that are going to bring this back.”

Bowman and Quenneville led the Hawks to eight straight playoff appearances and three Stanley Cup victories from 2010-17, so McDonough seems to hope this season was a fluke.

"People want to put a brand on it. They want to [call it] a retool or a rebuild. I’d like to re-win," he said. "You’ve seen a lot of teams that missed the playoffs last year that are now back in the hunt to win the Stanley Cup. I want that to be the Blackhawks going forward."

McDonough also addressed the criticims that Quenneville was inefficient coaching the younger players on that team. He said that notion couldn't be "further from the truth" and said Quenneville was great with the young talent.