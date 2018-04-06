Richie Incognito fires his agent on Twitter

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Richie Incognito took an unconventional — and public — way to fire his agent.

The Bills guard announced Thursday on Twitter that he was parting ways with his agency AthletesFirst.



So far, AthletesFirst has not publicly responded to Incognito's tweet.


MORE:
Yannick Ngakoue, Richie Incognito clear air over alleged racial slurs, report says
| NFL probe into Richie Incognito, racial slurs ongoing despite ‘no punishment’ report

It was with the help of AthletesFirst that Incognito was able to rework his contract with the Bills, working out a one-year deal with the team.

A four-time Pro Bowl guard, Incognito started in all 16 games for Buffalo and helped them to their first playoff appearance in 17 seasons.

