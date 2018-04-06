Richie Incognito took an unconventional — and public — way to fire his agent.

Richie Incognito fires his agent on Twitter

The Bills guard announced Thursday on Twitter that he was parting ways with his agency AthletesFirst.



@AthletesFirst You are Fired! I wish you guys nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for all of your help and guidance along the way. It’s time for me to go in a new direction ✌

— Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) April 5, 2018



So far, AthletesFirst has not publicly responded to Incognito's tweet.

It was with the help of AthletesFirst that Incognito was able to rework his contract with the Bills, working out a one-year deal with the team.

A four-time Pro Bowl guard, Incognito started in all 16 games for Buffalo and helped them to their first playoff appearance in 17 seasons.