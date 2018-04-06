Pouille claims he would boycott reformed Davis Cup

Lucas Pouille has suggested he would boycott the Davis Cup if the competition's proposed reform were to be passed.

The new format would see the ITF's Davis Cup played over just one week in one location, representing a streamlined version of the current tournament but one that is very similar to the ATP's World Team Cup that could reportedly make a return.

And Pouille is not impressed, believing the changes to lessen the prestige of the Davis Cup, and has boldly stated he would skip the competition.

Asked at this year's quarter-final draw if he would boycott the Davis Cup, France's top-ranked player replied: "If the reform passed, yes.

"It would become an exhibition and I do not play for France as part of an exhibition. It would not be the same feeling at all.

"There is also a question of money and I do not see the point of going there if the tournament is held the last week of November. In this case, we would take our holidays only after the tournament and we would not have time to prepare [for the next season]."

Reigning champions France will face Italy in the last eight, starting on Thursday, while world number one Rafael Nadal and Spain were drawn against Germany.