Second knee surgery rules Conti out for six months

A second surgery on Andrea Conti's left knee has ruled the AC Milan defender out for up to six months.

Conti has not featured for Milan since August, having undergone an operation to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The 24-year-old was closing in on a return after being named on the bench for the 3-2 win at Chievo on March 18, but a setback has ruled him out until at least September.

"AC Milan announces that today [Thursday] Andrea Conti has undergone surgery to stabilise the left knee previously operated for ACL reconstruction," read an official club statement.

"The surgery, performed by Professor Pier Paolo Mariani in the presence of the team's doctor, Mario Brozzi, was perfectly successful.

"Recovery times are estimated at five to six months."

Conte joined the Rossoneri from Atalanta last July in a deal that cost a reported €24million and saw Matteo Pessina move the other way.