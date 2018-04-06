The Nationals have extended president and general manager Mike Rizzo's contract through the 2020 season, the team announced Thursday.



Nationals extend GM Mike Rizzo through 2020 We've agreed to a contract extension with President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo. pic.twitter.com/mVruboZEiA

— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 5, 2018



Washington signed Rizzo, whose contract was set to expire on Oct. 31, to a two-year extension. Rizzo is the fifth-longest tenured general manager in MLB.

“I really wasn’t [worried],” Rizzo told WJFK-FM, via the Washington Post. “The trust factor that we’ve built, the Lerners and I over the years, is great, and they have my full respect, I have theirs, and there’s a bond between us that I thought was stronger than anything else. You know, it’s a business decision … you’ve got to feel good about the deal. It’s got to be the right money, and the right time limit, and that type of thing, and it was.”

Rizzo can be credited with the development of a number of key players on the current roster, such as Bryce Harper, Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon and Michael A. Taylor.

The Nationals have struggled in the playoffs, and the 2018 offseason could be interesting with Harper set to become a free agent, but Washington displayed its faith in Rizzo to help keep things in order.