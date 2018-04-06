Formula One: Raikkonen uninterested in changes

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen says he has no interest in rumoured changes to Formula One as he prepares for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

I doubt I'll be here anyway – Raikkonen uninterested in F1 changes

Commercial rights holder Liberty Media is reportedly set to announce its plans for F1, to come into effect from 2021, this week after discussions with the FIA, the governing body.

A Saturday sprint race has been suggested, but the speculation has not quite captured the attention of Raikkonen, who passed up the opportunity to tell Liberty how he might alter the current format.

"It is their business," he told a news conference. "I know very little about it and I am not interested. It is in many years' time and I doubt I'll be here anyway.

"I don't have the power [to make changes] so what is the point to even waste to think about it. I don't understand, what is the point, I have zero power."

McLaren's Fernando Alonso was at least marginally more forthcoming when quizzed, calling for greater parity throughout F1.

"It would be a closer battle," the Spaniard said, if he were in charge.

Raikkonen finished third in the season opener in Australia, with Alonso back in fifth.