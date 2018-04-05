Khedira denies confirming Can will join Juventus

News

Sami Khedira has denied confirming Germany team-mate Emre Can will join Juventus from Liverpool at the end of the season.

A report in Sports Illustrated claimed Khedira revealed to a source that Can will sign for the Serie A side ahead of the next campaign.

The Liverpool midfielder's contract expires in June, making him free to discuss a move to a foreign club.

Juve are thought to be leading the race for the 24-year-old, who last month hit out at "false stories" relating to his reported wage demands, but Khedira insists he has no inside knowledge on any prospective deal.

He wrote on Twitter: "A Sports Illustrated source heard me confirm Emre Can is coming to @juventusfc this summer.

"Only one possible explanation: I am having a secret twin brother.

"I don't know what Emre will do next season … #shoutouttomymum #fakenews"

