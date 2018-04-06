Commonwealth Games 2018: Brownlee brothers disappoint as Australia celebrate five golds

Hosts Australia claimed 15 medals on the opening day of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, but the action was not without shocks and drama.

Poster girl Sally Pearson dealt Australian hopes a first big blow when she pulled out of the Games, the Olympic gold medallist suffering from an Achilles tendon injury.

The show went on, though, and Bermudian triathlete Flora Duffy collected the first gold medal, while Alistair and Jonny Brownlee came up short in the men's race.

Meanwhile, the men's 56kg weightlifting provided the platform for the first Commonwealth record to go, courtesy of debutant Azroy Hazal Wafie Izhar Ahmad of Malaysia.

DUFFY DELIVERS HISTORIC GOLD

Duffy's success in the triathlon saw her become Bermuda's female gold Commonwealth gold medallist, the 30-year-old beating England's Jessica Learmonth by 43 seconds.

If the favourite delivered in the women's event, that was certainly not the case in the men's, where South Africa's Henri Schoeman won gold as the Brownlee brothers - first and second at the 2016 Olympics - failed to medal.

Both brothers attributed their dismal finishes to injuries, with Jonny adding: "It was pretty terrible today."

MEARES WATCHES ON AS AUSSIES IMPRESS

In the velodrome named after her, Anna Meares watched on as Australia's men set a new world record in the team pursuit as they beat England in the final to clinch gold in 3:49.80.

The Australian women's team matched that success with a Games record, ahead of New Zealand, and the hosts enjoyed the same result against the same opponent in the team sprint.

New Zealand fared better in the men's team sprint, edging out England, who took gold through Sophie Thornhill in the women's B&VI sprint finals. Scotland's Neil Fachie won the men's equivalent.

ENGLAND DOMINATE IN THE POOL

Mack Horton ended Australia’s long wait for a men's 400m freestyle champion as he finished well clear of compatriot Jack McLouglin, with the hosts also taking a world record and gold in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay.

But there was disappointment for 200m freestyler Emma McKeon in her quest for six golds, the defending champion only able to claim third as Canada Taylor Ruck stole the show.

It was England – who finished day one top of the medal table with six golds – who were dominant in the water, though, as Aimee Willmott, Thomas Hamer, Ellie Robinson and James Wilby all claimed victories.

"I went into my own little tunnel and thought 'this is it, make or break'," said surprise winner Wilby after a stunning late dash in the 200m breaststroke final.

AZROY MAKES RECORD BOW

Malaysia's Azroy Hazal won the first men's gold medal of the Games with his record-breaking performance in the men's weightlifting, lifting a total of 261kg, including the unbeatable third clean and jerk of 144kg.

The gymnastics had provided England's maiden gold, meanwhile, as Max Whitlock, Nile Wilson, Courtney Tulloch, James Hall and Dominick Cunningham won the men's team event.