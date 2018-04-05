Jarrod Croker's 18-point haul inspired the injury-hit Canberra Raiders to a first NRL win of the season as Canterbury Bulldogs were beaten 26-10 at GIO Stadium on Thursday.

Croker on song as Raiders get up and running

Four defeats out of four heaped the pressure on Raiders coach Ricky Stuart, but his side got up and running despite losing Ata Hingano, Michael Oldfield (both concussion) and Sam Williams (knee) - leaving Liam Knight as their only man on the bench for the second half.

Joey Leilua finished off a brilliant move which was started by Nick Cotric from his own in-goal area to put the Raiders in front and the centre added another try give the home side a 12-0 at the break, Croker converting both scores.

Hingano and Oldfield were unable to return after taking heavy blows before Williams was carted off following an accidental collision with Elliott Whitehead and the Bulldogs were back in it when Kieran Foran burst through a gap to go over.

But Croker gave Canberra breathing space when he got on the end of an Aidan Sezer kick to score and the captain caught another kick from the five-eighth to complete a double 63 minutes in.

The influential Croker added two penalties and the game was over by the time Josh Morris went over late on, the Bulldogs also losing Brett Morris after he took a blow to the cheek.