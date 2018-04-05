Emmanuel Anyanwu makes Kano Pillars return against FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Kano Pillars have announced the return of Emmanuel Anyanwu from injury for Wednesday's clash with FC Ifeanyi Ubah at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

The 26-year-old central defender has been unavailable since he picked an injury in a 1-1 draw at Enugu Rangers on February 25 but is now fully recovered and fit to play.

Anyanwu's return is a huge relieve for coach Ibrahim Musa, whose side had lately struggled defensively as they seek for a return to winning ways against Ladan Bosso's men.

"We have our top players in good shape for the match [against Ifeanyi Ubah]," club's media officer Idris Malikawa told Goal.

"The good news is that Emmanuel [Anyanwu] is back to the team from injury and he is part of the 18 players in the camp for the game.

"We are happy that he is back and hope our defensive problems will be solved. We've been very worried about this and now we believe his return will help the team greatly."

A win for third-placed Kano Pillars against their visitors would propel them to second on the Nigeria Professional Football League log.