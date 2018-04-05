Anthony Martial is being linked with a move from Manchester United to Juventus, and France boss Didier Deschamps is prepared to offer his opinion on a proposed transfer.

Martial to Juventus? Deschamps to discuss move with Man Utd forward

The 22-year-old forward has continued to see regular game time for the Red Devils, but is facing fierce competition for places.

Alexis Sanchez has added to the scrap for the spots at Old Trafford following a January arrival, with Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata already at the club.

There is the promise of more deals to follow this summer, and that has led to talk that Martial may be moved on in order to accommodate new arrivals.

Deschamps – who has played for and managed Juve over the course of his career – is reluctant to be drawn on the future of a man he will likely be calling up for World Cup duty this summer, but is prepared to speak with an exciting talent.

He told Tuttosport on the mounting exit talk: “Martial has a contract with United and the club does not want to sell him. Then let’s see if he will be looked for, by Juventus or by someone else.”

The 48-year-old added when quizzed on what he will do if asked for advice: “I do not give advice, I give my opinion. Then, eventually, it is up to the players to decide.”

Deschamps then hinted that he has already played a part in one high-profile deal involving Juventus.

France star Blaise Matuidi left Paris Saint-Germain for Turin in the summer of 2017, with it possible that talks with his national coach helped to influence that decision.

“Let’s say it will be my opinion… then it depends if they listen to it or not,” added Deschamps with a wry smile.

MORE:

Martial's agent 'can't confirm' Man Utd stay amid links to Juventus

| Chong, Gomes & the top 10 teenage stars to watch at Man Utd

| Serious Danilo injury threatens to thwart Man Utd and Arsenal transfer plans

| Umtiti airs Barcelona 'love' to rock Man Utd's €60m transfer plans

| 'I joined Arsenal to play offensive football again' - Mkhitaryan trolls Mourinho after Man Utd exit

| Double blow for Man Utd? 'Agent' Umtiti pulling strings on Griezmann to Barcelona transfer

| 'We deserve to finish second' - Mourinho takes aim at Man Utd critics again

| Martial in, Shaw out: Who should stay or go at Man Utd this summer?



It now remains to be seen whether Martial will soon be treading a similar path, with fitness issues and selection posers having restricted him to just one Premier League appearances for United since February 11 and five outings across all competitions.

The last of his 11 goals this season came on January 20 – eight games ago – and he needs to find a spark from somewhere as the Red Devils enter the business end of the campaign and France step up their preparations for a shot at global glory.